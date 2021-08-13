PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PRO opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. On average, analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

