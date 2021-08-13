Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.66. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 897 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,660,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,514,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

