National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.