B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $503.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.20 million to $520.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $495.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

