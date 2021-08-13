Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $310.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.