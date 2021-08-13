Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $317.19 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

