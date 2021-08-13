Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $215,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.