$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce sales of $162.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.83.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $235,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

