TheStreet Upgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to B

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 581.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.96. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

