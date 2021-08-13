WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$166.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC to C$166.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.25.

TSE:WSP opened at C$160.35 on Thursday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

