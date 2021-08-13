Héroux-Devtek Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.79. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$9.17 and a 52 week high of C$19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The company has a market cap of C$678.15 million and a PE ratio of 33.51.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

