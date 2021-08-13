Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.56.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$47.28 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.56%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

