Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Guy Sirkes Sells 24,231 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.55. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

