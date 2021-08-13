Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 400 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $97.20 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.23. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.