Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long Purchases 1,150 Shares

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long bought 1,150 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $18,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SRLP stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $468.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. Sprague Resources LP has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

