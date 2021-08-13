United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Buys $12,600.00 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner bought 900 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $12,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.39. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

