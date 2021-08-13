Service Properties Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

