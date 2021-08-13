Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $65.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REXR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $56,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.