Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.