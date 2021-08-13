Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Reduced by Analyst

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 238.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

