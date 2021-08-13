Beyond Air, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.