GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.04 ($42.40).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €38.62 ($45.44). The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

