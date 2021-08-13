adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €317.00 ($372.94) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €307.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

