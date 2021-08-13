Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 1.4%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
