Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $46.40 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

