Marc J. Rowan Sells 598 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATH opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $97,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,388,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Athene by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

