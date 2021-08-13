Marc J. Rowan Sells 598 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ATH opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
