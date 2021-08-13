Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,385 shares of company stock valued at $113,847,420 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $362.86 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.15 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

