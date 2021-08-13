Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

