GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

