GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 101.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,221 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after acquiring an additional 629,862 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,025,000 after acquiring an additional 319,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24,144.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 309,767 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.89. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

