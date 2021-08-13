GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

NYSE AMT opened at $280.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

