$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,210,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $206.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

