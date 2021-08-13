NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $455.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

