Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE GHLD opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

