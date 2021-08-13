ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON24 stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. ON24 has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

