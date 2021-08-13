$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $450.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

