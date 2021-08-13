$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $450.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.