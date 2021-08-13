Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $434,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

