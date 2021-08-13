Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.