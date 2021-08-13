Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Aramark has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Aramark stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

