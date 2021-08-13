CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Sells $14,357.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $14,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houman Akhavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $5,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $28,306,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $17,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

