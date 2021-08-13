Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

