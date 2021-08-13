Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

