Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 85 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $173.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

