Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,830,561 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $495,899,000 after purchasing an additional 275,214 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,186 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

