Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

