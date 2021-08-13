ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TDUP opened at $22.96 on Friday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80.

In other ThredUp news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThredUp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

