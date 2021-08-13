Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $690,222.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $3,463,654.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

