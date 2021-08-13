The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce sales of $551.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.60 million and the highest is $553.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $579.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

