American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.06. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,723 shares of company stock worth $12,799,974 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

