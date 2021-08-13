Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.31. Cogent Communications also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 660.06 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,836 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

